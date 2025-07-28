Pahalgam Attack Perpetrators Were Indians, Not Pakistanis – Chidambaram’s Statement Sparks Uproar

New Delhi: Ahead of the parliamentary debate on Operation Sindoor, senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram’s controversial statement has drawn sharp criticism from the BJP.

Chidambaram suggested that local terrorists may have been behind the Pahalgam terror attack, which many see as giving a clean chit to Pakistan.

In an interview with an English media outlet, Chidambaram questioned the lack of clarity from the government regarding the progress made by the NIA after the Pahalgam attack.

He asked whether the identities of the terrorists have been confirmed and where they came from, pointing out that no answers have been provided so far. Chidambaram further stated that there are suspicions the attackers may have been homegrown. If that is the case, how can it be claimed they came from Pakistan?

He pressed the central government, asking whether there is any concrete evidence proving that those involved in the Pahalgam attack were indeed Pakistani terrorists.