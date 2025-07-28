If You Want to Avoid a Heart Attack, Include These Foods in Your Daily Diet!

Hyderabad: If you want to avoid a heart attack, it’s essential to include certain foods in your daily diet. While heart diseases used to primarily affect older people, today their incidence is increasing among youth and even children.

According to experts, high cholesterol levels in the body are a major reason. Some people may appear thin but still have high cholesterol, so judging health based on appearance alone can be misleading. Regular monitoring and control of cholesterol levels can help prevent heart diseases.

Cholesterol is divided into two types: LDL (bad cholesterol) and HDL (good cholesterol). High levels of LDL and triglycerides can damage the heart, so it’s important to keep them low. On the other hand, increasing HDL levels is beneficial for heart health.

Oats contain soluble fiber that absorbs cholesterol and eliminates it from the body. Therefore, eating oats daily helps reduce LDL and increase HDL.

Beans and lentils are also rich in fiber, aiding in lowering cholesterol levels. Almonds and walnuts contain monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, fiber, and omega-3 fatty acids that strengthen the heart. Soaking them in water before consumption increases their benefits.

Avocados are another heart-healthy food rich in good fats and fiber that help reduce cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, herring, and tuna are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. These help lower triglyceride levels and maintain blood pressure. Eating fish at least twice a week is recommended for heart health.

Spinach juice, when consumed daily, helps lower blood pressure and keeps blood vessels soft and dilated, improving blood flow. Fruits like blueberries, strawberries, and bananas are high in potassium, which helps reduce blood pressure and keeps the heart healthy.

By incorporating these foods into your daily diet, you can significantly reduce the risk of heart disease and heart attacks.