Hyderabad: 25-Year-Old Dies of Heart Attack While Playing Shuttle (Video Goes Viral)

Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred in the Nagole area of Hyderabad, where a 25-year-old youth died of a heart attack while playing shuttle. The incident took place on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Rakesh, a native of Thallada village in Khammam district. Rakesh was the son of former deputy sarpanch Gundla Venkateshwarulu and was currently residing in Nagole. He was employed at a private company in the city.

On Sunday night around 8 PM, while playing shuttle at a stadium in Nagole, Rakesh suddenly collapsed on the ground. Other players present at the scene immediately tried to administer CPR, but when there was no improvement in his condition, he was rushed to the hospital. However, doctors confirmed that he had already passed away.

A video of the incident has also surfaced, showing the young man collapsing during the game and his fellow players attempting to assist him. The incident has left not only his family and friends but also the local community deeply saddened.