5 Days of Red Alert in Telangana: Heavy Rains to Lash Hyderabad – CM Revanth Reddy Issued Orders

Hyderabad, 22 July 2025: The monsoon is once again intensifying in Telangana, with the Meteorological Department predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in various parts of the state till July 26.

According to the Meteorological Department Hyderabad, districts like Kamram Bhim Asifabad, Mancharali, Nirmal and Padapally are likely to receive very heavy rainfall, and a red alert has been issued for these districts.

In addition, an orange alert has been issued for Adilabad, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Bhopalpally, Kattugudam and Mulug districts, where heavy rainfall is expected, while locally heavy rainfall is also expected in many other areas including Karimnagar, Siddipet, Medak, Kamareddy, Hanumakonda, Mehboobabad, Warangal, Khammam and Jangaon.

Heavy rain is also expected in Hyderabad in the next few hours, the sky is covered with thick clouds and apart from the traffic police, the administration has appealed to the public not to step out of their homes unnecessarily.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed all district collectors to remain alert, he said that all possible steps should be taken to protect the public, especially farmers, from rain, floods or any other natural disaster.

He warned the officials that if there is negligence or carelessness at any level, strict action will be taken. The Chief Minister has also directed GHMC, Police, SDRF and Hyderabad to be on full alert and be vigilant in low-lying areas, along with a decision to send medical teams to tribal areas so that the public can be protected from rain-related diseases.