5 of India’s top 10 firms add Rs 84,559 crore in market value during holiday-shortened week

Mumbai: In a holiday-shortened trading week, five of India’s top ten most-valued companies added a combined ₹84,559.01 crore to their market capitalization, despite broader market weakness driven by global economic uncertainty.

Among the top gainers, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) emerged as the biggest winner, with its valuation surging by ₹28,700.26 crore, pushing its market cap to ₹5,56,054.27 crore.

Other Major Gainers: ITC, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel

ITC Ltd gained ₹15,329.79 crore, bringing its total valuation to ₹5,27,845.57 crore .

Bajaj Finance added ₹12,760.23 crore, reaching a market cap of ₹5,53,348.28 crore.

added ₹12,760.23 crore, reaching a market cap of . Bharti Airtel saw an increase of ₹8,011.46 crore, raising its valuation to ₹10,02,030.97 crore.

Stock Market Weekly Overview

The Sensex fell by 207.43 points (0.27%) and the Nifty dipped by 75.9 points (0.33%) during the week, which was shortened due to the Mahavir Jayanti holiday on Thursday.

Despite the weekly drop, domestic indices remain in the green for FY2024-25 so far, with the Sensex gaining 5.11% and the Nifty rising 5.34% during the financial year.

Losses for TCS, Infosys, SBI and Other Big Players

Not all top firms saw gains. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) faced a sharp dip of ₹24,295.46 crore in market value, now standing at ₹11,69,474.43 crore.

Other notable losers include:

Infosys , which shed ₹17,319.11 crore

State Bank of India (SBI), down ₹12,271.36 crore

ICICI Bank, which lost ₹8,913.09 crore

, which lost ₹8,913.09 crore HDFC Bank, down ₹7,958.31 crore

Market Outlook and Previous Week’s Rally

In contrast, the week ending March 30 saw eight of the top ten companies collectively adding ₹88,085.89 crore, supported by a strong rally where the Sensex gained 509.41 points (0.66%).

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic as earnings season continues and global cues remain mixed. Focus remains on upcoming Q4 results, inflation data, and US economic indicators.