Earth on Edge: Multiple Quakes Shake India, Myanmar, and the Af-Tajik Border

New Delhi: A series of earthquakes rattled various parts of India and Asia on Sunday, highlighting an increase in seismic activity across the region. Countries like India, Myanmar, and the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border reported multiple tremors, triggering concern over potential aftershocks and regional stability.

3.4-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Himachal Pradesh, India

A 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, India, early Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 5 km.

Mandi lies in Seismic Zone 5, considered one of the most earthquake-prone zones in India. Fortunately, no casualties or property damage were reported at the time of publishing.

5.5-Magnitude Quake Jolts Central Myanmar

Myanmar experienced yet another tremor on Sunday, when a 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck the Mandalay region, about 14.5 km northeast of Wundwin town. The quake had a depth of 20 km, according to the country’s Department of Meteorology and Hydrology.

This follows a 5.0-magnitude earthquake that hit the same region on Friday, amid ongoing seismic unrest following the 7.7-magnitude mega quake on March 28.

Also Read: Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan Reveal Their Deepest Fears Ahead of “Chhorii 2” Release

Myanmar Reels from Aftershocks Following Deadly March Earthquake

According to the Thai Meteorological Department’s Earthquake Observation Division, Myanmar has recorded 468 aftershocks as of Saturday, categorized as follows:

184 tremors (1.0–2.9 magnitude)

198 tremors (3.0–3.9 magnitude)

73 tremors (4.0–4.9 magnitude)

13 tremors (5.0–5.9 magnitude)

The March 28 quake has caused 3,689 deaths, injured 5,020 people, and left 139 individuals missing, according to Myanmar’s State Administration Council Information Team.

6.1-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolted the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border early Sunday morning at 04:24 a.m. (GMT), as per the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences. The epicentre was at a depth of 10 km.

Later in the day, another tremor of 3.9 magnitude struck the same region at 10:36 a.m., also at a depth of 10 km. So far, no reports of damage or casualties have emerged.

Rising Seismic Activity Raises Regional Concerns

The spate of earthquakes across India, Myanmar, and Central Asia is raising alarms among seismologists and disaster management authorities. The increased frequency and intensity of seismic events in these regions highlight the need for preparedness, especially in high-risk zones.