Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan Reveal Their Deepest Fears Ahead of “Chhorii 2” Release

Mumbai: As the much-anticipated horror-comedy film Chhorii 2 prepares for its release, lead actresses Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan share their most vulnerable fears in an exclusive conversation. Both actresses reflect on the terrifying concept of loss, offering a rare, personal insight into what truly frightens them.

Soha Ali Khan on Her Fear of Losing Loved Ones

In a heartfelt interview with IANS, Soha Ali Khan, best known for her role in Rang De Basanti, spoke about her greatest fear: the untimely loss of loved ones. “My biggest fear is just unnatural, untimely death. Because I really enjoy being alive. I am having a good time. I love so many people who are so close to me. I don’t want to lose them, and I don’t want them to lose me,” Soha confessed. The actress went on to reflect on the finality of death, emphasizing how precious life and relationships are to her.

“I have lost people who are close to me, whom I love very much. So, I know that that is a part of life. And that is something that I fear,” she continued. However, Soha also expressed that the idea of her own death does not scare her as much as the fear of losing those closest to her.

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Outliving a Loved One

Meanwhile, Nushrratt Bharuccha, known for her roles in films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Chhorii, shared her vulnerability about the idea of loss. Nushrratt stated, “I feel like if I had to die suddenly… tomorrow or the day after… I would still be accepting of the fact that I lived a good life. I enjoyed it.”

However, her fear isn’t about her own death—it’s about outliving someone she loves. “What I fear is living, outliving a loved one. Someone else who is close to my heart dies, and I have been living for so many years without that person. While I am living and enjoying things, that is my biggest fear. I want my people with me,” Nushrratt revealed, showing the deep emotional bond she shares with her loved ones.

Chhorii 2: A Horror-Comedy Full of Thrills

The conversation came ahead of the release of Chhorii 2, a sequel to the horror film Chhorii, which will premiere on Prime Video on April 11, 2025. The film also stars Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma. Fans can expect a gripping blend of horror and comedy that will keep them at the edge of their seats.

With Chhorii 2 set to release in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide, the actresses’ candidness has made the film’s release even more anticipated.