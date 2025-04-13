Markets Brace for Volatility: Q4 Results, Inflation & Global Data in Focus

Mumbai: The Indian stock market is expected to witness heightened volatility in the upcoming week, with a mix of corporate earnings, inflation data, and global economic indicators acting as key market triggers. Investors will keep a close watch on both domestic and international developments that could influence sentiment and pricing trends.

Q4 FY25 Earnings: Infosys, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank in Focus

A slew of high-profile Q4 results is scheduled for release in the coming days. Companies like IRDAI, HDFC Life, Infosys, Tata Elxsi, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank will announce their Q4 FY25 financial results, offering deeper insights into sector-specific growth and profitability.

These earnings reports are expected to drive stock-specific momentum and may have a broader impact on sectoral indices.

WPI Inflation Data to Offer Insights into Production Cost Pressures

On the macroeconomic front, India will release its Wholesale Price Index (WPI) data for March 2025 on April 15. This data will provide critical insights into wholesale inflation trends, helping the market gauge potential shifts in the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy decisions.

A lower-than-expected reading could ease rate hike concerns, while higher inflation could fuel expectations of policy tightening.

Global Markets Eye US and China Economic Data

US Economic Indicators

Globally, markets will closely monitor US economic releases starting with March Industrial Production data on April 16, followed by the Initial Jobless Claims report on April 17. These data points are crucial to assess the health of the US manufacturing sector and the labour market.

Any surprises in the jobless claims could influence the Federal Reserve’s stance on interest rates, thereby impacting global equity flows and risk sentiment.

China’s GDP and Employment Numbers

China will also release a set of important economic indicators on April 16, including Q1 GDP growth (QoQ), March Industrial Production (YoY), and the March Unemployment Rate. These numbers will offer insights into the recovery momentum of the world’s second-largest economy and could influence commodity markets and regional equities.

Market Recap: Volatility Dominates as Nifty, Sensex End Lower

During the trading week of April 7–11, Indian equities showed mixed performance. The Nifty 50 index closed 0.33% lower at 22,828, while the Sensex declined 0.28% to 75,157. The markets were weighed down by tariff concerns, although a late-week recovery helped pare losses.

Nifty low of the week : 21,743

: 21,743 Top-performing sector : FMCG

: FMCG Biggest laggard: Realty

FIIs Remain Net Sellers; DIIs Provide Support

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their selling spree, offloading around ₹20,911 crore from the cash segment. Meanwhile, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) counterbalanced the outflows, with net inflows of approximately ₹21,955 crore, helping stabilize the market.

Expert Outlook: ‘Sell-on-Rise’ Strategy Recommended

Puneet Singhania, Director at Master Trust Group, commented:

“Nifty’s key supports lie at 22,500 and 22,200, with resistance seen near 23,050. The index remains a sell-on-rise market amid volatility. Traders should avoid aggressive long positions until clear technical strength emerges.”

