Bangladesh Water Emergency: Unsafe Pond Water Becomes Lifeline for Thousands

Dhaka: A severe water crisis has struck parts of Bangladesh, leaving tens of thousands of residents without access to safe drinking water, particularly in the Feni district, according to local media reports. The situation poses serious public health threats and endangers agricultural activities in the affected regions.

Over 1.67 Lakh Tube Wells Dry Up in Feni

The Feni District Public Health Engineering Department (DPHED) revealed that 1,67,386 tube wells in the coastal district have dried up due to a significant drop in underground water levels. In several upazilas, up to 70% of tube wells have stopped producing water, as reported by United News of Bangladesh (UNB).

Adding to the crisis, nearly 9,871 tube wells out of 36,811 registered units have not functioned for a prolonged period. Moreover, 50% of around two lakh shallow tube wells, mostly installed privately, are no longer providing safe drinking water.

Unsafe Water Sources Trigger Health Concerns

The worsening crisis is forcing residents to fetch water from ponds, ditches, and other unsafe sources, increasing the risk of diarrhea and other waterborne diseases. Locals have reported serious difficulties in accessing water for basic needs like drinking and cooking.

“There is no water in tube wells, ponds, or canals. Rain is the only solution,” said Md Shafiul Haque, Executive Engineer at DPHED.

Grim Situation in Fulgazi Upazila

In Fulgazi Upazila, the conditions are particularly dire. Residents of Sharifpur village in Kazi Bari reported that only 5 out of 11 families had deep tube wells, but none are currently yielding safe water.

“We’re suffering terribly trying to collect water. We have to walk long distances just to get a small amount for cooking,” said Kulsum Akter Sharifa, a local resident.

Another villager reported that none of the 35 deep tube wells in his area were functional, highlighting the scale of the water crisis across multiple unions.

National Water Crisis Worsens Across Bangladesh

According to a report by The Daily Star, Bangladesh is facing an escalating water crisis beyond the Feni district. The struggle for clean water has extended to urban centers and rural villages, putting millions at risk of health issues and agricultural losses.