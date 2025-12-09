If You Have a ₹500 Note With the ‘786’ Serial Number, You Could Earn ₹3 Lakh to ₹15 Lakh in These Online Marketplaces — Check Full Details

What if a small ₹100 or ₹500 note lying forgotten in your wallet suddenly brings you lakhs? Sounds unbelievable, but it’s happening. Across India and even internationally, currency notes bearing the number ‘786’ have created a massive buzz online.

These notes, once considered ordinary, are now being sold for huge amounts, and the reason lies in the spiritual belief associated with the number 786, which many people consider auspicious, lucky, and blessed.

Why Are ‘786’ Notes Considered Special?

The number 786 holds significant importance, especially in Islamic culture, where it symbolizes:

Good fortune

Prosperity

Blessings

Positive spiritual energy

Collectors treat the number as a lucky charm, making notes with this serial number highly desirable.

This high demand has turned these notes into valuable collectibles, attracting buyers from India and abroad who are willing to pay astonishing prices.

786 Note Price: ₹3 Lakh to ₹15 Lakh in Online Marketplaces

Market reports show jaw-dropping prices for ‘786’ currency notes:

A ₹500 note with 786 sold for ₹3 lakh

sold for A pair of such notes sold for ₹6 lakh

Several listings on eBay reached ₹15 lakh

One active eBay listing shows a ₹500 ‘786’ note priced at US $1,971

What seems like a simple currency note can turn into a life-changing discovery for many.

Where Are These Notes Being Sold?

The demand is very high on:

eBay

Rare currency auction sites

Online collector communities

International marketplaces

Buyers immediately reach out when a ‘786’ note is listed, often resulting in competitive bidding.

How to Sell a 786 Note Online? Step-by-Step

Selling is easier than many think:

Create a seller account on eBay or a similar platform. Take a clean, high-quality photo of the note. Ensure the serial number is clearly visible. Upload the listing with correct details. Interested collectors will contact you directly. Negotiate the price — rare notes often receive very high bids.

Many people who accidentally had such notes in their wallets ended up selling them for unbelievable amounts.

But Be Careful — Not All Listings Are Genuine

The craze has also led to fake listings and scams. Last year, platforms were issued notices for hosting questionable ads related to rare currency notes.

eBay also clarified that:

Not all transactions are legitimate

Suspicious listings will be removed

Buyers and sellers must verify authenticity

So, while the demand is real, caution is essential.

Nationwide Hunt for 786 Notes Begins

As the prices continue rising, people across India are now digging through:

Old wallets

Piggy banks

Money drawers

Bundles of saved currency

…hoping to find even a single note containing ‘786’ in the serial number.

For many collectors, these notes carry cultural, emotional and spiritual value, ensuring this trend will only grow stronger.

The skyrocketing prices of the ‘786’ ₹500 note show how a small serial number can completely change the value of a currency note. What appears ordinary to some can be a highly prized collectible for others.

As the demand increases, more and more people are checking their cash—wondering if they too possess a note that could be worth lakhs overnight.

