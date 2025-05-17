520 Families Get 2BHKs in Nampally; 1,800 More Coming in 73 Blocks: Minister Ponnam Prabhakar

A significant housing allotment event was held at the Hyderabad Collectorate, where 520 beneficiaries under the 2BHK housing scheme in Bhojagutta, Nampally constituency, received their house allotment papers. Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar graced the occasion as the chief guest and personally distributed the documents after a randomized selection process.

Key Leaders Attend Allotment Program in Bhojagutta

The event saw the presence of several dignitaries, including Nampally MLA Majid Hussain, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Kumar Yadav, and Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shobhan Reddy, among others.

Minister Ponnam congratulated all the beneficiaries and emphasized that the houses were allotted based on eligibility categories after a thorough randomization process.

Government Committed to Complete Construction Within Six Months

Addressing the gathering, Ponnam Prabhakar stated that the government would ensure full-scale construction of houses in 73 blocks, benefitting 1,800 people within six months. He urged the local MLA and public to cooperate in speeding up the housing construction process and warned against spreading misinformation or attempting to halt the project.

Awareness and Responsibility Key to Project Success

The Minister stressed the need to raise awareness among the beneficiaries about their allotments and added that the responsibility of completing the houses lies entirely with the government.

“Those who are creating obstacles will be dealt with strictly. The government’s word is final,” he stated.

Multiple Welfare Initiatives Also Highlighted

During his address, Ponnam Prabhakar highlighted several ongoing welfare initiatives:

Distribution of fine rice to the poor

Nutritional meals for children in Anganwadi centers

Encouraging parents to leave their children at these centers safely

Issuance of new ration cards to eligible families

Increase in ration units and employment notifications

He added that under CM Revanth Reddy’s leadership, Telangana is leading the nation in welfare delivery with schemes like:

Free 200 units of electricity

₹500 cooking gas cylinders

Free RTC bus travel for women

Reassurance to the Public

Minister Ponnam concluded by extending his wishes to all new 2BHK beneficiaries and reassured the public that pending housing projects, including 26,000 incomplete houses, will be taken up and completed by the current government. He also noted the need for land allocation to provide Indiramma houses to eligible residents of Hyderabad.

