In a significant move aimed at promoting clean cooking and easing the financial burden on low-income families, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has proudly launched a new LPG gas cylinder subsidy scheme under the Salar Pakwaan Gas initiative. This effort is designed to empower every household by ensuring access to safe, affordable, and efficient cooking fuel.

AIMIM’s New LPG Subsidy Scheme: What It Offers

Under this new initiative, households will receive a subsidized new LPG connection that includes:

Full LPG Cylinder

Complete Connection Kit (Regulator + Hose)

(Regulator + Hose) Installation Support

Safety Guidelines and Training

The subsidized program is especially targeted at families who currently cook using traditional fuels like wood or kerosene, thereby encouraging a shift to clean energy.

A Step Toward Kitchen Empowerment & Clean Energy

Speaking about the initiative, AIMIM representatives stated that the party is committed to improving the quality of life for marginalized sections.

Empowering Every Kitchen! (Salar Pakwaan gas)#AIMIM Proudly Launches Subsidy On New LPG Gas Cylinder with complete Connection Kit to Support Every Households. pic.twitter.com/ihm76Fa4mN — Majid Hussain (@Md_MajidHussain) May 16, 2025

“Our goal is to make every kitchen smoke-free and safe. This subsidy is not just about gas—it’s about dignity, health, and progress,” a spokesperson said.

Salar Pakwaan Gas: Fueling Change, One Home at a Time

Salar Pakwaan Gas has been instrumental in implementing this scheme efficiently. With customer support teams and safety training sessions in place, the brand ensures that new users can transition to LPG safely and seamlessly.

More than just an energy provider, Salar Pakwaan Gas is positioning itself as a social contributor through this collaboration with AIMIM.

How to Apply for the Subsidized Connection

Residents can apply for the subsidized LPG connection by visiting the nearest Salar Pakwaan Gas outlet or by contacting AIMIM’s local support offices. Required documents typically include:

Aadhar Card

Address Proof

Income Certificate (if applicable)

A Sustainable Future for Every Home

With the launch of this initiative, AIMIM is not only promoting household convenience but also taking a meaningful step toward environmental sustainability by reducing dependence on polluting fuels.AIMIM Launches Affordable LPG Scheme – A Boon for Every Household

