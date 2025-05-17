AIMIM Launches Affordable LPG Scheme – A Boon for Every Household
In a significant move aimed at promoting clean cooking and easing the financial burden on low-income families, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has proudly launched a new LPG gas cylinder subsidy scheme under the Salar Pakwaan Gas initiative. This effort is designed to empower every household by ensuring access to safe, affordable, and efficient cooking fuel.
Table of Contents
AIMIM’s New LPG Subsidy Scheme: What It Offers
Under this new initiative, households will receive a subsidized new LPG connection that includes:
- Full LPG Cylinder
- Complete Connection Kit (Regulator + Hose)
- Installation Support
- Safety Guidelines and Training
The subsidized program is especially targeted at families who currently cook using traditional fuels like wood or kerosene, thereby encouraging a shift to clean energy.
A Step Toward Kitchen Empowerment & Clean Energy
Speaking about the initiative, AIMIM representatives stated that the party is committed to improving the quality of life for marginalized sections.
“Our goal is to make every kitchen smoke-free and safe. This subsidy is not just about gas—it’s about dignity, health, and progress,” a spokesperson said.
Salar Pakwaan Gas: Fueling Change, One Home at a Time
Salar Pakwaan Gas has been instrumental in implementing this scheme efficiently. With customer support teams and safety training sessions in place, the brand ensures that new users can transition to LPG safely and seamlessly.
More than just an energy provider, Salar Pakwaan Gas is positioning itself as a social contributor through this collaboration with AIMIM.
How to Apply for the Subsidized Connection
Residents can apply for the subsidized LPG connection by visiting the nearest Salar Pakwaan Gas outlet or by contacting AIMIM’s local support offices. Required documents typically include:
- Aadhar Card
- Address Proof
- Income Certificate (if applicable)
A Sustainable Future for Every Home
With the launch of this initiative, AIMIM is not only promoting household convenience but also taking a meaningful step toward environmental sustainability by reducing dependence on polluting fuels.