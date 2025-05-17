Protest in Hyderabad: Education or Exploitation? Nizam College Students Demand Justice

Tensions flared outside Nizam College, Bashir Bagh, on Saturday as hundreds of students staged a sit-in protest, alleging that the college principal is playing with their academic future. The students claimed they were denied hall tickets for the 6th semester exams despite having paid the examination fees.

Students Accuse Principal of High-Handedness Over Attendance Rule

According to the protesting students, more than 350 students from second- and third-year degree courses were refused hall tickets due to not meeting the mandatory 75% attendance rule. Students allege that they were not informed clearly beforehand and that the principal is being rigid and uncooperative in addressing their concerns.

Peer Solidarity: Fellow Students Boycott Semester Exam in Support

In a show of solidarity, fellow students boycotted the 6th semester examination scheduled for today, declaring they will not appear for the exam unless all affected students are allowed to write. Slogans were raised outside the college demanding fair treatment and immediate intervention from college authorities.

“We Paid the Fees, Now We Deserve Hall Tickets,” Say Angry Students

Students are calling for urgent action and a re-evaluation of the hall ticket distribution process, emphasizing that fees were collected from all students, and hence they should be allowed to appear for the exams.

They also accuse the administration of lacking transparency and empathy, claiming that sudden enforcement of attendance rules without proper communication is unjust.

Call for Education Department’s Intervention

The protesting students have urged the Telangana State Higher Education Department and Osmania University (to which the college is affiliated) to step in and resolve the crisis, allowing them to continue their academic journey without disruption.