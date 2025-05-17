IKEA Brings West Africa to Hyderabad – And It’s Louder Than You Think!

In an effort to blend shopping with culture and relaxation, IKEA Hyderabad hosted a unique and engaging event — “The Gembe Circle” workshop — bringing the vibrant tradition of West African drumming to customers. The rhythmic beats and collective music-making offered participants a fresh and calming shopping experience filled with joy and energy.

Powerful Rhythms, Collective Joy: A Cultural Treat for Hyderabad

Organized by Sai Kumar, founder of The Gembe Circle, the workshop was designed to connect participants of all ages and backgrounds through rhythm. Over 50 participants gathered to experience the soothing yet powerful rhythms that form the core of African drumming traditions.

The event welcomed both beginners and experienced drummers, encouraging everyone to try their hands at percussion, fostering group harmony, hand coordination, and musical exploration.

Music Meets Mindfulness: Relieving Stress Through Rhythm

Sai Kumar highlighted the therapeutic value of drumming, stating:

“This workshop is not just about playing music—it’s about releasing stress, connecting with others, and feeling the rhythm in both mind and body.”

Participants left the workshop energized and calm, echoing IKEA’s mission to provide meaningful and joyful experiences beyond retail.

IKEA Continues to Offer Community-Centric, Interactive Experiences

IKEA Hyderabad continues to evolve as a hub for culture, creativity, and wellness, offering more than just home furnishings. Events like The Gembe Circle represent IKEA’s effort to create interactive, stress-relieving experiences for its customers in an urban environment.

Stay tuned for more experiential events and workshops designed to entertain, educate, and elevate everyday life.