‘Double Your Money’ Trap: Homemaker Duped in Fake Gold Platform Fraud

In yet another case of online investment fraud, a woman from Karkhana, Secunderabad, lost ₹1.60 lakh after being duped through a Telegram link promising high returns on a gold merchant platform. The fraudsters guaranteed double returns on her investment — a classic bait in most cyber scams.

Telegram Link Leads to Fake Gold Investment Platform

The victim, Ayesha Shareef, a homemaker, received a link on Telegram advertising a gold investment website. Once she opened the link, an initial amount was credited to her account, creating a false sense of legitimacy. Believing the platform to be genuine, Ayesha invested ₹1.60 lakh in a single transaction, hoping for high returns.

Days went by, and Ayesha noticed she received no returns, nor was she able to contact anyone from the so-called platform. Realizing she had been tricked, she approached the Karkhana police station and lodged a formal complaint.

Police Register Case, Investigation Underway

A cybercrime case has been registered by the Karkhana police, and an investigation is currently in progress. Authorities have warned the public to stay cautious about investment links circulated on messaging apps like Telegram and WhatsApp, especially those promising quick and high returns.

Police Advisory: Think Before You Click

The Hyderabad Police urge citizens to: