5th Ashes Test breaks 79-year-old SCG attendance record

Sydney: The fifth and final Ashes Test between Australia and England that concluded at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday scripted history as it attracted a record number of crowd to become the highest-attended SCG Test, breaking the record set in the 1946-47 Ashes.

While the 1946-47 SCG Test of the Ashes series witnessed a total of 195,253 people attending the game over the course of five days, the fifth game of the 2025-26 Ashes, held at the same venue, recorded a crowd of 211,032 till the fifth day as the hosts clinched the series 4-1.

Notably, the Aussies had won the five-game series 3-0 during England’s Ashes tour in 1946-47.

In the recently concluded Ashes series, Australia completed a dominant series victory with a five-wicket win over England in the fifth Test at the SCG, successfully chasing a target of 160 on a challenging final-day pitch.

England began the day positively after resuming on 302/8, with Matthew Potts striking a boundary off the first ball and Jacob Bethell continuing his impressive innings to reach 150. The morning session featured several DRS moments, including a successful review by Bethell, before Mitchell Starc wrapped up the innings by dismissing Bethell and Josh Tongue to finish the series with an outstanding 31 wickets.

Australia’s chase began briskly, led by Travis Head, as a 62-run opening stand laid a strong platform. England, however, remained competitive, creating drama through tight bowling, wasted reviews, and near misses, including a contentious caught-behind decision.

Josh Tongue removed both openers before lunch, and after the break, England struck again as Will Jacks bowled Steve Smith and Australia suffered a cluster of quick wickets, raising hopes of a comeback.

Despite late jitters, Cameron Green and Alex Carey steadied the innings with a crucial 40-run partnership. Carey’s boundary in the 32nd over sealed the win, completing Australia’s remarkable series triumph as Usman Khawaja capped off his farewell Test win with a memorable victory.