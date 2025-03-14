6 Easy Tips to Secure Your Wi-Fi Router and Protect Against Cyber Threats

New Delhi: In today’s digital age, having fast internet is essential, and Wi-Fi routers are the go-to solution for getting online. However, many people overlook the importance of securing their Wi-Fi routers, making them vulnerable to slow internet speeds, cyber-attacks, and unauthorized access. If you’re installing a Wi-Fi router at home or in your office, here are some simple but effective tips to help you keep your network secure.

1. Create a Strong Password

A strong password is the first and most crucial line of defense for your Wi-Fi network. A weak password can easily be guessed, allowing unauthorized users to connect to your network and compromise your security.

Use a password that is at least 12-16 characters long.

Combine alphabets (A-Z, a-z), numbers (0-9), and special characters (like !, @, #, $, etc.).

Avoid using common passwords like “12345,” “password,” “admin,” or your name.

2. Change the Default Username and Password

All Wi-Fi routers come with a default username and password, which can often be easily accessed by hackers. It is essential to change these default settings to secure your router.

Log in to your router settings and change both the default username and password immediately.

3. Use WPA3 or WPA2 Encryption

Encryption protocols are crucial for securing your Wi-Fi network. To keep your connection safe, use WPA3 (Wi-Fi Protected Access 3) or WPA2 encryption. These are far more secure than older encryption standards like WEP.

Go to the router settings and enable WPA3 or WPA2 encryption.

Avoid using WEP encryption, as it is outdated and vulnerable to attacks.

4. Use a Guest Network

For homes or offices with frequent visitors, setting up a guest network is a smart way to ensure your main network stays secure. A guest network allows visitors to connect to the internet without accessing your primary network.

Set a unique password for the guest network.

Regularly change the guest network password to maintain security.

5. Use MAC Address Filtering

MAC address filtering allows you to control which devices can connect to your Wi-Fi network. By restricting access to specific devices, you can prevent unauthorized users from connecting.

Access the router settings to add or remove devices from the MAC address list.

Only devices with approved MAC addresses will be able to connect to your Wi-Fi network.

6. Change Your Password Regularly

Even with a strong password, it is important to change it periodically to maintain security. Changing your password every 3-6 months can help protect against long-term threats.

Regularly update your Wi-Fi password and ensure all connected devices are using the new one.

By following these simple tips, you can significantly enhance the security of your Wi-Fi network and protect yourself from cyber threats, unauthorized access, and slow internet speeds.