Telangana Govt Orders Probe, Announces ₹7 Lakh Ex Gratia for Chevella Bus Tragedy Victims

Hyderabad: Minister for Transport Ponnam Prabhakar has announced that the state government has initiated an investigation into the Chevella bus accident that resulted in the deaths of 19 individuals and left many others injured.

He also revealed that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has declared a compensation of Rs 7 lakh for the families of those who have passed away and Rs 2 lakh for the injured.

Ponnam Prabhakar, along with Minister Sridhar Babu, MLAs, and other elected representatives, visited the injured victims of the Chevella bus accident at the Patnam Mahender Reddy medical college hospital and inquired about their condition.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that the government needs people’s cooperation to implement many rules.

The R&B is taking action to identify black spots to prevent road accidents in Telangana. The transport department is to take serious action on the fitness of buses. We will investigate the incident and take action against those responsible,” he said.

Minister Sridhar Babu said the government will stand by every affected family in all possible ways. The injured are being provided with the best possible medical treatment. An ex gratia of ₹7 lakh will be extended to the families of the deceased, he said.

“The moment the incident was reported, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy immediately responded, alerted the Ministers and senior officials, and directed them to rush to the accident site. He sought detailed updates on the ground situation and the manner in which the accident occurred, and is constantly reviewing the medical care and relief measures being provided to the victims,” Sridhar Babu said.

He further stated that the Chief Secretary, DGP, and the entire administrative machinery have been mobilized to carry out rescue and relief operations. Along with me, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and other Ministers have also reached the spot and are personally monitoring the situation, he said.

Sridhar Babu also said that to ascertain the exact cause of the accident, a magisterial inquiry has already been ordered, and a departmental investigation has also been initiated.