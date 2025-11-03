HYDRAA Receives 61 Complaints Over Rampant Land Encroachments Across Hyderabad Region

Public outrage is mounting over the alleged illegal occupation of government lands, parks, roads, and open spaces meant for community use across several districts. At the HYDRAA Prajavani grievance redressal program held on Monday, citizens voiced their anguish, accusing a few individuals of exploiting their financial and political clout to grab valuable public lands.

Residents from various parts of Rangareddy, Medchal–Malkajgiri, and Sangareddy districts turned up at HYDRAA headquarters to file as many as 61 complaints, urging officials to intervene and restore lands for public benefit. Additional Commissioner N. Ashok Kumar personally reviewed the grievances and directed the concerned departments to take prompt action.

In one major complaint, residents of Mallapur village in Balapur mandal, Rangareddy district, reported that two parks and two connecting roads inside the A.M.R. Township had been encroached upon. Similarly, members of the Sri Sainagar Colony Welfare Association from Ramachandrapuram, Sangareddy district, complained that government land along the drainage channel was being occupied. In Sanjeev Reddy Nagar, locals alleged that a 1,550-square-yard plot earmarked for a public park in survey numbers 102/1 and 102/3 was being illegally taken over.

From Ameenpur in Sangareddy, residents claimed that the expansion of the Pedda Cheruvu tank bund and closure of four outlets had caused the lake’s spread to increase from 93 to nearly 400 acres, flooding surrounding plots and submerging layouts. They requested HYDRAA to address the issue immediately, warning that nearby water bodies like Kummarikunta, Bandankommu, Sambunikunta, and Isukabavi were drying up due to the water stagnation.

In Pocharam municipality of Medchal–Malkajgiri district, residents of Sri Venkata Sai Colony said that land measuring 1,967 square yards, reserved for a government school, was being encroached upon. They urged officials to erect fencing to safeguard the property.

Meanwhile, residents of Sriramnagar Colony under Manikonda municipality demanded that 1.10 acres of vacant government land in survey number 75 be protected and converted into a public park. They highlighted that although their layout covers over 100 acres with more than a thousand plots, not even a single yard had been left for a park.

Another significant complaint came from Guttalabegumpet in Serilingampally mandal, where residents sought protection for Medikunta Lake, spread over 24.19 acres. They claimed that while an 80-foot road runs alongside the lake, the inner areas are facing encroachments. Locals warned that continued occupation could severely impact groundwater levels, urging HYDRAA to remove the encroachments and restore the lake fully.

The HYDRAA team was widely appreciated for actively listening to citizen grievances and ensuring that encroachment issues—affecting thousands of residents—are being prioritized for action.