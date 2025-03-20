Hyderabad: 700 Acres of Masab Lake Encroached; Hydraa Takes Swift Action to Clear Illegal Road

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has started removing an illegally constructed road in the Full Tank Level (FTL) area of Masab Lake, located in Turkayamjal, Abdullahpurmet Mandal, Rangareddy district.

300-Meter Road Being Cleared

The demolition process began on Thursday, targeting a 300-meter-long road built with a width of 60 feet. Large boulders and massive amounts of soil were used to construct the road, making the removal process challenging.

Locals Complain of Encroachment

According to complaints from local residents, real estate developers had illegally laid this road across the 700-acre lake. Responding to these concerns, HMDA launched an investigation and confirmed that the road was built within the lake’s FTL boundaries.

Also Read: HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath Inspects Gangaram Lake, Warns Against Illegal Dumping

MLA Malreddy Rangareddy Raises Issue in Assembly

Ibrahimpatnam MLA Malreddy Rangareddy brought this issue to the attention of the Telangana Legislative Assembly. He criticized the previous administration for failing to prevent large-scale encroachments, stating that thousands of truckloads of soil and rocks were dumped to construct the road. The MLA urged authorities to take immediate action to remove the illegal structure and protect the lake.

Hydraa’s Action and Ongoing Demolition

Following local complaints and MLA intervention, the HMDA initiated the demolition work. The presence of large boulders is expected to prolong the process, but authorities are determined to clear the road completely. The demolition is being closely monitored to ensure that the lake is restored to its original state.