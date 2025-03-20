HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath Inspects Gangaram Lake, Warns Against Illegal Dumping

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath inspected Gangaram Lake on Thursday, assessing areas where soil was being illegally dumped. The inspection aimed to identify encroachments and prevent further environmental damage.

Legal Action Against Encroachers

During the visit, Commissioner Ranganath stated that cases had already been filed against individuals responsible for dumping soil in the lake. He emphasized that with the establishment of the HYDRAA police station, authorities would take direct action against those encroaching upon water bodies.

Meeting with Officials and Land Claimants

The Commissioner announced plans to hold a meeting with officials from various departments to address the issue. He urged individuals claiming ownership of the land to present all relevant documents for verification.

Strict Measures Against Dumping

Commissioner Ranganath reaffirmed the commitment to stopping illegal soil dumping in Gangaram Lake. He assured that authorities would take necessary measures to protect the lake and prevent further encroachments.