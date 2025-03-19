Hyderabad: 61% of ORR Lakes Gone! Hydraa Commissioner Calls for Urgent Action

Hyderabad: Efforts are underway to remove all obstacles to the development of lakes within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits, according to Hydraa Commissioner AV Ranganath. He urged corporate and voluntary organizations to come forward and contribute to lake restoration through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

Complete Lake Development, Not Just Beautification

Commissioner Ranganath emphasized that lake development should not be limited to beautification but should focus on comprehensive restoration and long-term sustainability.

Meeting with CSR Representatives

On Wednesday, the Hydraa Commissioner held discussions with representatives of 72 organizations currently investing or willing to invest CSR funds for lake development. The meeting was attended by:

GHMC Lakes Department Additional Commissioner Killlu Shivakumar Naidu

Telangana Social Impact Group CSR Wing Director Archana Suresh

Officials from HMDA, GHMC, Irrigation, and Revenue Departments

Ongoing Lake Development Projects

The commissioner stated that several lakes across Hyderabad are undergoing full-scale development, including:

Sunnam Cheruvu (Madhapur)

Thammidikunta (Madhapur)

Nalla Cheruvu (Kukatpally & Uppal)

Bathukamma Kunta (Amberpet)

Bamruknuddin Daula Cheruvu (Old City)

Concern Over Vanishing Lakes

The Outer Ring Road area originally had 1,025 lakes, but 61% have vanished due to encroachments and urban expansion. Commissioner Ranganath stressed that protecting the remaining 39% is a shared responsibility, requiring cooperation from citizens, government bodies, and private entities.

He reiterated the urgent need for CSR contributions to ensure Hyderabad’s lakes are preserved and restored for future generations.