Hyderabad: Dump Garbage, Pay the Price! GHMC’s E-Challan in Action

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has implemented an e-challan system to address sanitation violations and boost its revenue. This digital initiative is proving effective, as fines worth ₹4,10,300 were imposed on 189 shop owners within a week for failing to maintain cleanliness outside their establishments.

Technology-Driven Enforcement

To streamline the process, GHMC has introduced a special app and trained officials on the field. Currently, penalties are being issued for three types of violations:

Failure to place dustbins outside shops. Dumping garbage in public spaces. Improper disposal of construction and demolition (C&D) waste.

The penalty payments are processed through UPI, ensuring transparency and direct deposits into the GHMC treasury. Unlike earlier manual receipt-based collections, the app now allows real-time monitoring of fines issued, collected, and pending.

Highest Fines in Yusufguda

Among various circles, Yusufguda recorded the highest fines, amounting to ₹1,36,000, with 33 offenders penalized. On Tuesday alone, ₹55,400 was collected from 19 violators. However, e-challan enforcement is yet to begin in several key areas, including Mehdipatnam, Musheerabad, Amberpet, Jubilee Hills, Serilingampally, Begumpet, Malakpet, Chandrayangutta, and Charminar circles.

Future Expansion

GHMC officials are optimistic that the initiative will encourage compliance, as business owners become aware of the financial consequences of neglecting sanitation norms. Based on the success of the current phase, the e-challan system is expected to expand to cover more violations in the future.