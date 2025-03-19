Hyderabad Metro Extension in Old City: ₹1,000 Crore Compensation for Property Owners!

Hyderabad: The long-awaited expansion of the Hyderabad Metro into the Old City is progressing steadily, with property marking currently underway to facilitate road widening for the project.

The metro extension, spanning 7.5 km, began in January with the demolition of buildings along the Alijah Kotla – Moghalpura – Diara Mir Momin stretches. Officials confirmed that structures were being removed by owners who had already received compensation under the land acquisition process. Demolition work has been carried out in areas such as Darulshifa, Mir Alam Mandi, Alijah Kotla, Bibi Bazar, and Moghalpura.

At present, property marking is ongoing in key locations, including Hari Bowli, Shah Ali Banda, Aliabad, and Engine Bowli. Officials indicated that the pace of acquisition is expected to accelerate after Ramzan to ensure faster progress on the road widening.

Also Read: Hyderabad: HYDRAA Warns of Strict Action Against Illegal Deals Misusing Its Name

Compensation and Land Acquisition Process

The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has allocated approximately ₹1,000 crore for compensating property owners along the metro corridor. Of the 1,100 properties identified for acquisition, requisitions for 900 have been submitted to the District Collector. Preliminary notifications for 800 properties have been issued in phases, with compensation set at ₹65,000 per square yard. Affected property owners will also receive structural value compensation along with resettlement and rehabilitation benefits.

Protection of Religious and Heritage Structures

A major concern during the metro expansion is the presence of 103 religious and heritage structures along the route, including 21 mosques, 12 temples, 12 Ashoorkhanas, 33 dargahs, seven graveyards, and six chillas.

Officials have assured that all religious and sensitive structures will be safeguarded through innovative engineering solutions. Adjustments to pillar placement and metro station designs will ensure that no heritage or religious sites are demolished or affected by the road widening.

The metro expansion into the Old City is expected to improve connectivity and ease traffic congestion while preserving the cultural and historical significance of the region.