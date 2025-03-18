Hyderabad: HYDRAA Warns of Strict Action Against Illegal Deals Misusing Its Name

Hyderabad: HYDRAA has issued a stern warning that any transactions or irregularities carried out in its name will face strict action. The organization had previously released a clear statement on September 3 last year, cautioning against such misuse.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath urged people to report any fraudulent activities to the authorities. He advised that if there is evidence of irregularities, complaints should be submitted directly to HYDRAA, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Vigilance Enforcement, or the local police station. If HYDRAA employees are found guilty of misconduct, they will not only be suspended but will also face legal consequences, he asserted.

Furthermore, the Commissioner emphasized that anyone using HYDRAA’s name for extortion or illegal dealings—either directly or indirectly—will be strictly punished. He revealed that cases have already been registered against several individuals for such activities. He also urged citizens to report any grievances related to HYDRAA transactions to Jadcherla MLA Anirudh Reddy, ACB, Vigilance, or the police for further action.

Also Read: Hyderabad Bans Public Gatherings Near SSC Exam Centers from March 21 – Full Details Inside

No Complaint Received Against Vamsiram Builders, Says Commissioner

The Commissioner clarified that two complaints from MLA Anirudh Reddy were received on August 18 and December 21 last year. These complaints were related to water stagnation issues in the Green Grace Apartments’ cellar at Khajaguda’s Tautanikunta area and the inability of floodwater to reach the Bhagiratham Cheruvu.

He reassured that he personally visited the locations twice to assess the problems and verified that the encroachments in Bhagiratham Cheruvu were removed by HYDRAA in December last year. However, he clarified that no complaints regarding the Vamsiram Manhattan project were received from MLA Anirudh Reddy. If any complaints exist, he urged them to be submitted via WhatsApp for immediate review, highlighting that past concerns raised through WhatsApp were promptly addressed.

Immediate Response to Complaints

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath assured that all complaints, whether through calls or messages, receive immediate attention. If he is unable to answer a call due to meetings, complainants are encouraged to send messages, which will be addressed promptly. In addition to the weekly Prajavani (public grievance) meetings every Monday, complaints are also accepted between 1 PM and 3 PM on working days.

The Commissioner clarified this in response to reports suggesting MLA Anirudh Reddy accused HYDRAA of neglecting public representatives’ complaints.

HYDRAA Ensures Quick Resolution of Public Complaints

HYDRAA has been proactive in resolving public complaints, ensuring transparency and technical assessments in its approach. With over 9,800 complaints received, a significant number have already been resolved, proving that even decade-old issues can be addressed promptly when reported to HYDRAA.

Regular Review of Complaints

Every Monday, from 11 AM until late evening, Commissioner AV Ranganath personally reviews complaints at the Prajavani grievance meetings. Using Google Maps, satellite imagery, and Survey of India maps, he discusses issues on the spot and assigns resolution responsibilities to relevant officials. To ensure accountability, he conducts follow-ups twice a week to track progress on complaint resolutions.