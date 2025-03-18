Hyderabad Bans Public Gatherings Near SSC Exam Centers from March 21 – Full Details Inside

Hyderabad: To ensure smooth conduct of the SSC Public Examinations scheduled from March 21 to April 4, 2025, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand, IPS, has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (formerly Section 144 CrPC).

The order prohibits any assembly of persons within 500 yards of all SSC examination centres in Hyderabad and Secunderabad to prevent disturbances, public obstruction, or potential law and order issues.

Exemptions from the Order

The following individuals and groups are exempted from the prohibitory restrictions:

Police officers on duty

Military personnel on duty

Home Guards on duty

Flying Squad of the Education Department

Bonafide funeral processions

The prohibitory orders will be in force from 6:00 AM on March 21, 2025, to 6:00 AM on April 5, 2025.

Strict Action Against Violators

The public has been warned that any violation of this order will result in legal action under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. The Hyderabad police have urged citizens to cooperate to ensure a peaceful examination environment.