97 per cent HR leaders in India expect humans to work alongside AI by 2027: Report

Mumbai: Around 97 per cent of HR leaders in India believe that by 2027, humans will work alongside AI as an integral part of daily operations, rather than using artificial intelligence only occasionally, according to a new report released on Tuesday.

The report by NASSCOM and Indeed, based on a survey of more than 120 HR leaders from India’s technology sector, highlights how rapidly AI and human collaboration at work is becoming the norm across organisations.

Humans to Work Alongside AI as Core Workforce Model

The study found that 20–40 per cent of work in technology firms is already AI-driven, signalling a decisive shift in how businesses operate. Notably, 45 per cent of respondents said that over 40 per cent of software development work is now handled by AI, underscoring AI’s growing role in core technical functions.

“As AI adoption deepens, skilling and capability building will be central to ensuring that talent continues to move up the value chain and delivers meaningful outcomes for businesses,” said Ketaki Karnik, Head of Research at NASSCOM.

Future of Work With AI in India

The report highlights a clear transition from AI being a supplementary tool to becoming an integral part of everyday roles, workflows, and decision-making processes. Strong adoption was seen in areas such as:

Intelligent automation (39 per cent)

(39 per cent) Business process management (37 per cent)

However, more than half of respondents pointed to low-quality or incomplete AI outputs, reinforcing the need for human oversight in AI-driven systems.

Human-AI Collaboration in Higher-Order Roles

The most effective human-AI partnerships are emerging in higher-order activities, including:

Scope definition

System architecture

Data model design

Meanwhile, routine and repeatable tasks such as boilerplate code generation and unit test creation are expected to be increasingly automated by AI over the next two to three years.

Skills-Based Hiring as Humans Work Alongside AI

Hiring practices are also evolving rapidly in response to AI adoption. The report found that:

85 per cent of managers prioritise skills-based hiring over formal credentials

prioritise over formal credentials 98 per cent emphasised the importance of hybrid and multidisciplinary skills

emphasised the importance of 83 per cent of HR leaders have redesigned roles by adding AI-specific positions

In terms of AI adoption strategy, 79 per cent of organisations prioritised internal reskilling, while nearly 80 per cent follow a hybrid work model, with employees working from the office three or more days a week.

AI Impact on Jobs in India

The findings underline that the future of work with AI in India will not replace humans but reshape roles, with AI handling repetitive tasks while humans focus on creativity, strategy, and decision-making.

