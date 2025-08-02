A R Rahman congratulates nephew G V Prakash for second National Award; Wishes him many more

Chennai: Oscar winner A R Rahman, who is also the uncle of music director G V Prakash, and ace director Sudha Kongara were among several film celebrities who congratulated music director G V Prakash on having won his second National Award for Vaathi.

Soon after the winners of the 71st National Awards were announced on Wednesday, G V Prakash Kumar, who won the National Award for Best Music Direction (Songs) for the Tamil, Telugu bilingual film Vaathi, took to his X timeline to call the honour “a blessing for the second time”. G V Prakash had won his first National Award for director Sudha Kongara’s ‘Soorarai Pottru’.

Responding to G V Prakash’s statement on X, music director A R Rahman wrote, “Wishing you many more ..Congratulations.” G V Prakash, who had worked under A R Rahman for a while before turning music director, responded to Rahman’s tweet, saying, “Thanks a lot sir.” Interestingly, G V Prakash, had in an interview earlier, disclosed that although he was Rahman’s nephew, he would always address him as “sir” with respect as he had worked under him.

Also Read: SRK appears with injured arm in special message after his National Award win

Director Sudha Kongara too congratulated G V Prakash on his second National Award. Taking to Instagram, she posted a picture of herself with G V Prakash and wrote, “Looooooong due my bestie buddy brother @gvprakash. So so awesome. Congratulations.And here’s to many many more! And my fav fav fav song of yours too !!!!”

G V Prakash meanwhile, in a statement expressing gratitude, called his second National Award “A blessing for the second time.”

He wrote, “A blessing for the second time. I’m truly overwhelmed and deeply grateful to receive the 71st National Film Award for Best Music Director for the film Vaathi. My heartfelt thanks to the esteemed jury and selection committee. Thank you to the entire team of #Vaathi for being part of this beautiful journey.”

The music director also went on to specially thank actor Dhanush, who played the lead in Vaathi, and director Venky Atluri.

He said, “Special thanks to my brother Dhanush, who chose me for this film. Our continuous collaboration-from Polladhavan to Asuran, Vaathi, and Idly Kadai-has been creatively fulfilling and rewarding for both of us. A big thank you to my director Venky Atluri, who inspired me to give my best and trusted me with the music for this film.”

He went on to say, “From Vaathi to Lucky Bhaskar, and now onto our next project- thank you, Venky, for the consistent trust and for bringing blockbuster moments into our journey. Thanks to our producers, Nagavamsi and Trivikram, for believing in me and giving me this opportunity.”

He signed off saying, “I am immensely grateful to my family, my incredible team of musicians, lyricists, technicians, my dear friends, and all my fans who have supported and believed in me. Thank you.”