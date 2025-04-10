Adah Sharma on Playing Devi: ‘My Goal Is to Keep It as Realistic as Possible’

Mumbai: Actress Adah Sharma is gearing up for a powerful new role in her upcoming film directed by National Award-winner BM Giriraj. Taking on the character of Devi, a goddess, Adah shared her excitement and approach to the role.

Aiming for Authenticity in Her Portrayal

Speaking about her preparation, Adah emphasized her focus on realism. “I am very fortunate to be getting the opportunity to play such amazing roles and work with such talented filmmakers. Stories like The Kerala Story or fictional ones like Reeta Sanyal, I will do my best to make it as realistic as possible. I’m very lucky that creative filmmakers are offering me such varied roles.”

Also Read: Maniesh Paul tells how he blanked out for seconds after Salman Khan praised him

This marks the first time Adah will portray a deity on screen. The untitled film will be released in three languages — Hindi, Kannada, and Tamil.

Love for the Horror Genre

Adah also revealed her enthusiasm for horror films. “I am doing something in the horror space also soon. I love the horror genre as much as I love comedy,” she said, highlighting her versatility as an actress.

A Busy Slate of Upcoming Projects

Adah’s upcoming projects include the lead role in the sequel to Chandini Bar and a return in Reeta Sanyal Season 2. Additionally, she is set to star in a biopic and an international action film.

She was last seen in Tumko Meri Kasam, a thriller released on March 21, 2025, alongside Anupam Kher, Ishwak Singh, and Esha Deol, directed by Vikram Bhatt.

Reflecting on Her Journey and Audience Love

Grateful for the response to her recent performances, Adah said, “It means the world to me that people were so touched they were crying. And if they think my performance was even more emotional than The Kerala Story, that makes me even more happy.”

She added, “I give each performance my all, and I’m very fortunate — from horror (1920) to comedy (Sunflower Season 2), to action (Commando), to drama and emotion — the audience accepts me in all kinds of roles.”