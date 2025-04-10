Maniesh Paul tells how he blanked out for seconds after Salman Khan praised him

Mumbai: Actor and host Maniesh Paul recently shared a memorable experience involving Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, revealing how a simple compliment from the actor left him momentarily speechless.

Salman Khan’s Unexpected Praise

During a chat on Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa’s podcast, the trio discussed Maniesh’s journey, including working with big stars and doing international tours, which he described as “a different game altogether.”

Maniesh recounted, “I remember I was hosting, and Salman sir came… He came and sat at the award night, and I was hosting and having fun, and later he did ‘Aey, Maniesh!’… I blanked out for a few seconds… I said, ‘He took my name, right!’ … (After that) I did my work and left.”

A Surprising Phone Call

Soon after, Maniesh received a phone call that left him nervous yet elated. “Suddenly, I got a call in which Salman Khan said, ‘Mind-blowing, you did good, very nice… Salman bol raha hun.’ He said it so casually, like a friend, and I got so very nervous.”

Salman Khan even invited him to his Eid party and offered him a hosting opportunity. “He said, ‘There we are doing a show, Da-Bangg; you host it.’”

Battling Insecurities in Showbiz

Maniesh also opened up about facing insecurities despite his success. “I went to award shows recently and saw big stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar. I am a boy from Malviya Nagar in Delhi, and suddenly I am talking to Bachchan sahab: ‘Sab sab badhiya ghabra toh nahi rahe,’ and I think to myself, Where did I get this courage from…?”

He added, “But I think big and genuine stars give you warmth on stage… If they see that spark in you, they don’t push you down. Those are actual actors… There are also actors who see the spark in you but don’t let you shine.”

From TV Serials to the Big Screen

Maniesh began his acting journey with Ghost Bana Dost and went on to appear in several television shows, including Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Zindadil on ZeeNext, Ssshhhh…Phir Koi Hai on Star One, Wheel Ghar Ghar Mein, and Kahani Shuru with Love Guru. He has also featured in Bollywood films such as Tees Maar Khan, Mickey Virus, and JugJugg Jeeyo.