Adani Power Logs Strong Financial Performance in FY25, Achieves 102 BU Power Generation

Adani Power reported a 21.4% increase in consolidated continuing profit before tax (PBT), reaching ₹13,926 crore in FY25 compared to ₹11,470 crore in FY24. The jump was driven by improved EBITDA and lower finance costs.

Rise in Total Revenues

The company recorded a 10.8% growth in consolidated continuing total revenues at ₹56,473 crore in FY25, up from ₹50,960 crore in FY24. This was due to increased sales volumes, although partly offset by lower tariff realisation.

Q4 FY25 Revenue and PBT Insights

During Q4 FY25, total revenue rose 5.3% to ₹14,522 crore, compared to ₹13,787 crore in Q4 FY24. However, PBT declined slightly to ₹3,248 crore from ₹3,464 crore year-on-year due to higher depreciation costs and slower demand growth.

Profit After Tax Declines on Absence of One-Time Gains

Q4 FY25 Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at ₹2,599.23 crore, lower than the previous year due to the absence of one-time gains like refunds from government authorities and asset sales that boosted FY24 figures.

Power Generation Hits Record 102.2 BU

Adani Power achieved a record power generation of 102.2 billion units (BU) in FY25, reflecting a 19.5% growth from 85.5 BU in FY24. Power sale volume increased 20.7% to 95.9 BU in FY25.

Q4 Power Sale Volume Soars

In Q4 FY25 alone, power sale volume was 26.4 BU, marking an 18.9% increase from 22.2 BU in Q4 FY24. This was attributed to growing demand and enhanced operating capacity.

Operating Capacity Expansion

The company’s operating capacity rose from 15,250 MW in FY24 to 17,550 MW in FY25, aided by acquisitions including 1,200 MW Moxie Power Generation, 600 MW Korba Power Ltd, and 500 MW Adani Dahanu Thermal Power Station.

Adani Power CEO S.B. Khyalia stated:

“Adani Power has posted ever-higher operating and financial performance for FY 2024-25… We are prioritising capital and cost efficiencies to sharpen our competitive edge.”

He also emphasised the company’s focus on sustainability and long-term returns, noting that Adani Power ranks among the top thermal power producers globally.