Telangana RTC Workers Announce Indefinite Strike, Major Disruptions Expected

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) is set to face a major shutdown as workers’ unions have called for an indefinite strike starting from midnight of May 6. The TGSRTC Joint Action Committee (JAC) announced that all bus services will come to a complete halt from May 7, with buses being confined to depots across the state. This move is expected to cause massive disruptions to public transportation across Telangana.

Workers’ Demands and Grievances

The workers’ unions have raised 21 demands, pressing primarily for the merger of TGSRTC with the state government to ensure job security. They are also demanding payment of two Pay Revision Commission (PRC) installments along with arrears pending since 2021, and the clearance of overdue salaries. Furthermore, unions have strongly objected to the privatisation of depots under the pretext of introducing electric buses.

No Response from Government and RTC Management

Union leaders expressed deep dissatisfaction over the government’s inaction, stating that despite submitting a strike notice, there has been no response from the RTC management, the Telangana government, or the Labour Commissioner. The union members emphasized that many promises made during the election campaign remain unfulfilled.

Unified Call for Strike: “One Voice, One Path”

A recent joint meeting in Hyderabad saw the coming together of all major unions under the RTC-JAC banner. Setting aside internal differences, the unions resolved to move forward in unity under the slogan – “One voice, one path – the path of strike.” They stressed the need to protect employee benefits and counter what they allege are “government conspiracies” against the workforce.

Appeal to Public and Government

The JAC has appealed to the general public for their understanding and support during the strike and urged the Telangana government to take immediate steps to address their demands to prevent further inconvenience.