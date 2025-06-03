Adulterated Ginger-Garlic Paste Unit Busted in Hyderabad’s Bandlaguda, One Arrested

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown, the sleuths of the South-East Zone Task Force, in coordination with Bandlaguda Police, raided an illegal ginger-garlic paste manufacturing unit operating under the brand name FK Food Product in Patel Nagar, Bandlaguda. The unit was found producing and selling adulterated ginger-garlic paste, endangering public health.

One Accused Arrested, Harmful Chemicals Seized

During the operation, the team apprehended Mohammed Faisal, aged 44, a resident of Patel Nagar, who was running the illegal business. Officials seized a significant quantity of adulterated paste and harmful chemical substances from the premises.

Seized Items Include Over 850 Kg of Tainted Paste

The following materials were recovered from the unit:

Adulterated Ginger Garlic Paste – 870 kg

– 870 kg Titanium Dioxide – 4 kg

– 4 kg Mono Citrate – 16 kg

– 16 kg Turmeric Powder for Colouring – 4 kg

– 4 kg Total Estimated Value – ₹1,40,000

Health Hazards & FSSAI Violations

According to officials, the ginger-garlic paste was being laced with banned substances such as Titanium Dioxide and Mono Citrate, in violation of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) guidelines. These additives pose serious health risks, especially when consumed over time.

Supplied to Local Stores and Individuals

Investigations revealed that the accused had been supplying the adulterated paste to general kirana stores and individual customers, exploiting the demand for cheap food products.

Operation Led by South-East Task Force

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Inspector S. Saidababu and a team comprising SI Sk. Kaviuddin, SI P. Sairam, SI M. Madhu, PC B. Shiva Lingam, and other officers from the Commissioner’s Task Force, South-East Zone, along with Bandlaguda Police.

Public Cautioned, Probe Underway

Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious food production activities. A detailed investigation is underway, and officials hinted at possible further action against other distributors and outlets involved in selling the adulterated product.