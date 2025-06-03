Old Sewer Line Collapse Causes Traffic Disruption on Malakpet Main Road: HMWSSB MD Inspects Site

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has traced the cause of severe sewage overflow and traffic disruption on Malakpet main road to a collapsed Nizam-era sewer line. The finding was made during an on-site inspection by HMWSSB Managing Director Ashok Reddy, who visited the area along with officials.

Joint Effort Underway by GHMC and HMWSSB

While repair works are already underway with coordination between the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Water Board, Ashok Reddy emphasized the need for separate construction of rainwater drains and sewage lines to prevent future mixing and overflow.

Also Read: Hyderabad Real Estate Scam: Jayatri Group Accused of Cheating Investors Out of ₹300 Crore

Outlets Must Be Provided to Avoid Street Flooding

Highlighting that the absence of proper outlets during rain results in sewage spilling onto roads, the MD instructed officials to identify and connect old sewage lines to the main system to ensure smooth flow.

Long-Term Study Ordered to Prevent Recurrence

Ashok Reddy directed the engineering teams to conduct a detailed study for a permanent solution while temporarily addressing the current overflow issue. He also called for identification of junction points in the city where GHMC stormwater drains and HMWSSB sewage lines intersect.

Action Against Hotel for Misuse of Manhole

During his inspection, Ashok Reddy noticed that a nearby hotel was diverting food waste into a manhole. Expressing serious displeasure, he ordered a ₹10,000 fine on the hotel owner and instructed that the manholes be sealed.

He further directed the hotel to construct a silt chamber within one week or face closure of the establishment.

Focus on Sustainable Urban Drainage

The HMWSSB’s latest action reflects a broader commitment to streamlining Hyderabad’s urban drainage systems, especially in congested zones like Malakpet where heritage infrastructure is still in active use.