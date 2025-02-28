Adulterated Mouth Fresheners Seized in Hyderabad, One Arrested

Hyderabad: In a shocking case of food adulteration, the Task Force (South-West) team, in coordination with Food Safety officials, raided a manufacturing unit producing adulterated mouth fresheners in Chudi Bazaar on Friday.

One person, identified as Kamal Kishore Ojha, was arrested, and adulterated mouth fresheners worth ₹1.2 lakh were seized.

Use of Harmful Ingredients

According to police, Ojha, a manufacturer and supplier, used harmful synthetic colours and unauthorised sweeteners to enhance the appearance and aroma of the mouth fresheners. These unsafe additives pose serious health risks.

Violation of Food Safety Standards

The accused was operating without a valid licence, in clear violation of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) guidelines. The adulterated products were supplied to various stores and hotels across Hyderabad, putting public health at risk for personal profit, officials stated.

Authorities have urged the public to be cautious while purchasing mouth fresheners and assured that strict action will be taken against those involved in food adulteration.