Hyderabad

Adulterated Mouth Fresheners Seized in Hyderabad, One Arrested

One person, identified as Kamal Kishore Ojha, was arrested, and adulterated mouth fresheners worth ₹1.2 lakh were seized.

Mohammed Yousuf28 February 2025 - 21:55
Adulterated Mouth Fresheners Seized in Hyderabad, One Arrested
Adulterated Mouth Fresheners Seized in Hyderabad, One Arrested

Hyderabad: In a shocking case of food adulteration, the Task Force (South-West) team, in coordination with Food Safety officials, raided a manufacturing unit producing adulterated mouth fresheners in Chudi Bazaar on Friday.

One person, identified as Kamal Kishore Ojha, was arrested, and adulterated mouth fresheners worth ₹1.2 lakh were seized.

Use of Harmful Ingredients

According to police, Ojha, a manufacturer and supplier, used harmful synthetic colours and unauthorised sweeteners to enhance the appearance and aroma of the mouth fresheners. These unsafe additives pose serious health risks.

Also Read: Hydra Commissioner Assures Residents: “No House Demolitions” During Hyderabad Lake Restoration

Violation of Food Safety Standards

The accused was operating without a valid licence, in clear violation of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) guidelines. The adulterated products were supplied to various stores and hotels across Hyderabad, putting public health at risk for personal profit, officials stated.

Authorities have urged the public to be cautious while purchasing mouth fresheners and assured that strict action will be taken against those involved in food adulteration.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf28 February 2025 - 21:55

Related Articles

Hyderabad: Three Killed in Manikonda Fire, Five Rescued

Hyderabad: Three Killed in Manikonda Fire, Five Rescued

28 February 2025 - 22:23
World Arena Polo Championship 2025: Deevyashakti Chargers Triumph in International Ladies Polo Challenge

World Arena Polo Championship 2025: Deevyashakti Chargers Triumph in International Ladies Polo Challenge

28 February 2025 - 20:18
Hydra Commissioner Assures Residents: "No House Demolitions" During Hyderabad Lake Restoration

Hydra Commissioner Assures Residents: “No House Demolitions” During Hyderabad Lake Restoration

28 February 2025 - 17:16
Thalassemia International Federation (TFI) delegates visit TSCS Hyderabad

Thalassemia International Federation (TFI) delegates visit TSCS Hyderabad

28 February 2025 - 16:07
Back to top button