Afghans Fleeing Conflict, Only to Face Detention and Abuse in Iran’s Crackdown

Iran has launched a fresh crackdown to detain Afghan refugees in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, citing security concerns. According to Iranian state media reports, 123 Afghan nationals were arrested in the port city of Chabahar, with an additional 152 Afghan migrants detained in Hirmand, a district near the Afghan border. These recent arrests are part of an ongoing effort by Iranian authorities to tighten control over Afghan refugees in the region.

Mistreatment and Challenges Faced by Afghan Refugees in Iran

Afghan refugees in Iran have repeatedly reported mistreatment and difficulties stemming from restrictions imposed by the Iranian government. Leading Afghan media outlet Amu TV has highlighted several instances where Afghan migrants were subjected to humiliation and abuse by both Iranian police officials and citizens. Social media videos have circulated showing harassment and anti-Afghan migrant slogans, further amplifying concerns over the safety and treatment of refugees in Iran.

One Afghan refugee in Iran shared their experience, stating, “There is no distinction between people — all of them dislike Afghan migrants, and when arrested by the police, they beat them extensively.” These reports of violence and mistreatment contribute to the growing tension surrounding the refugee crisis.

Execution of Afghan Refugees on the Rise

The situation for Afghan refugees in Iran has worsened with reports of executions. According to the Iran Human Rights Organization, 80 Afghan prisoners were executed in 2024, a number that tripled from the previous year. Afghan political analysts and human rights groups have condemned these actions, calling them intolerable and a violation of international human rights standards.

Fazl-ur-Rahman Oria, an Afghan political analyst, emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating, “The execution of defenseless and oppressed Afghans in Iran is increasing. This is intolerable for the people of Afghanistan and also violates international conventions and standards.”

Afghan Displacement and Suffering Continues

Afghans have endured more than four decades of conflict, natural disasters, and chronic poverty. The changeover in government following the Taliban’s takeover in August 2021 has intensified instability, leading to widespread displacement. As of 2024, nearly 10.9 million Afghans remained displaced, with most either within Afghanistan or seeking refuge in neighboring countries like Iran.

The Iranian crackdown on Afghan refugees only adds to the hardships faced by those already fleeing conflict and seeking safety. The situation highlights the ongoing challenges for displaced Afghan people and the growing pressure on host countries like Iran to address the refugee crisis.

International Concern Over Afghan Refugee Crisis

The continued mistreatment and lack of legal protections for Afghan refugees in Iran have sparked international concern. The international community must address the root causes of displacement, provide support for refugees, and hold governments accountable for violations of human rights and refugee protections.

As the situation unfolds, the struggle for Afghan refugees in Iran remains a pressing humanitarian issue that demands urgent global attention.