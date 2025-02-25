Israeli Military Raids Syrian Army Bases, Dismantles Weapons

The Israeli military has confirmed that its forces raided Syrian army bases, confiscating and destroying a significant cache of weapons. According to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), soldiers from the Paratroopers Brigade located rifles, ammunition, and various military equipment left behind by the former Syrian regime forces. The IDF stated that all the weapons and equipment found during the raids were either confiscated or dismantled.

These raids are part of a larger series of military operations, with the Israeli military claiming to have conducted “dozens” of similar raids since December. During these operations, Israeli forces have reportedly located and destroyed weapons, including rockets, explosives, mines, and even tanks and armored personnel carriers.

Objective of the Israeli Raids: Eliminate Syrian Army’s Capabilities

A battalion commander from the 474th Brigade, whose name was not disclosed, explained in a video statement that the aim of these raids is to “eliminate all the weapons and capabilities” of the Syrian army. The commander highlighted that these operations are vital to preventing the Syrian military from retaining any offensive capabilities that could threaten Israel’s security.

Israel’s Ongoing Military Presence in the Region

The raids follow a statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who announced that Israeli forces would maintain an “indefinite” presence on Mount Hermon and the buffer zone along the Syrian border. Netanyahu also called for the demilitarization of areas south of Damascus.

In December 2024, following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s government, Israel deployed ground forces into the buffer zone, a demilitarized area between the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights and Syria. This move has been met with international criticism, though Israel has argued that its actions are necessary for protecting Israeli civilians from potential Syrian threats.

Strategic Control and International Tensions

The area surrounding Mount Hermon has long been a point of strategic importance. Israel later captured what it describes as “strategic points” on the Syrian-controlled side of Mount Hermon, further fueling tensions in the region. The buffer zone, which is monitored by the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) under the 1974 Agreement on Disengagement, remains a focal point in ongoing discussions over Israel’s military presence and its claims to the area.

The situation continues to evolve, with Israeli forces maintaining a strong military presence along the Syrian border amid increasing regional instability.