Israeli Military Strikes Sites in Gaza’s Rafah Following Failed Rocket Launch

Israel’s military reported carrying out airstrikes on two sites in Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip, after detecting an attempted rocket launch from the region. The airstrikes targeted the site where the failed rocket launch originated, as well as a launcher in Gaza, according to Israel’s Defense Forces (IDF).

While there were no immediate reports of casualties, witnesses described hearing explosions followed by flames and smoke rising from one of the targeted locations. Ambulances were seen rushing to the scene, but further details on the impact of the strikes remain scarce.

Failed Rocket Launch from Gaza

Earlier in the day, a spokesperson for the Israeli military confirmed that a rocket launched from Gaza had failed, with the projectile landing within the Gaza Strip itself. No Palestinian faction has yet taken responsibility for the rocket launch attempt.

These incidents occurred amid a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which had been in effect since January 19. Despite the ceasefire, tensions remain high in the region.

Israel Prepares for Extended Military Presence in West Bank

In a related development, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz issued orders for the military to prepare for an extended presence in refugee camps across the West Bank. This move is part of Israel’s ongoing large-scale military operations in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Also Read: Watch: China Holds Live-Fire Exercises in Gulf of Tonkin Amid Vietnam’s Territorial Claims

The Israeli military expanded its operations into the northern West Bank city of Qabatiya on Sunday, with troops and bulldozers entering the area. Palestinian news agency WAFA reported destruction of infrastructure, home raids, searches, and road blockages. These operations highlight the ongoing military escalation in the region.

The situation remains tense as both the West Bank and Gaza Strip face increasing unrest and military activity.