After Airtel, Jio Joins Hands with Elon Musk – Starlink Set for Expansion in India!

New Delhi: A Major Collaboration for Internet Expansion

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms Limited (JPL) has partnered with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to bring Starlink’s satellite-based broadband services to India. This partnership aims to enhance connectivity across the country, especially in remote and rural areas where traditional network access is limited.

High-Speed Internet for All

With this collaboration, Jio customers will have access to Starlink’s broadband solutions through Jio stores and online platforms. Jio stated that the agreement with SpaceX will enable seamless internet connectivity for enterprises, small and medium businesses, and communities across India.

By providing fast and affordable internet services even in the most challenging locations, Starlink will complement JioAirFiber and JioFiber. Both companies are also exploring further collaboration opportunities within India’s growing digital ecosystem.

Airtel Had Also Announced a Partnership

Before Jio’s announcement, Airtel had already revealed its partnership with SpaceX’s Starlink for delivering satellite internet services in India. Notably, Starlink’s only two major competitors in India—Jio and Airtel—have now partnered with the company, clearing the path for its expansion in the country.

What Jio and SpaceX Leaders Said

Matthew Oommen, CEO of Reliance Jio, emphasized the company’s commitment to making high-speed broadband affordable and accessible to every Indian.

“Our collaboration with SpaceX strengthens our commitment to uninterrupted broadband connectivity. By integrating Starlink into Jio’s broadband ecosystem, we are expanding our reach and enhancing internet reliability in the AI-driven era.”

Meanwhile, Gwynne Shotwell, President and COO of SpaceX, praised Jio’s dedication to improving connectivity in India.

“We appreciate Jio’s commitment to advancing India’s connectivity. We look forward to working together, securing necessary government approvals, and delivering Starlink’s high-speed internet services to individuals, businesses, and organizations across the country.”

Boosting India’s Digital Connectivity

This agreement is subject to SpaceX obtaining regulatory approval to launch Starlink’s services in India. If approved, this partnership will mark a significant step toward providing high-speed, satellite-based internet across the country, empowering communities and businesses with uninterrupted digital access.