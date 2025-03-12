Rohit Sharma Not Looking to Retire from ODIs, Aims for 2027 World Cup: Ponting

New Delhi: Ponting Believes Rohit Has a Clear Goal

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting believes that Rohit Sharma’s decision not to retire from ODIs indicates his ambition to play in the 2027 Men’s ODI World Cup.

Rohit Secures Second ICC Title as Captain

Rohit led India to victory in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, defeating New Zealand by four wickets in Dubai. His match-winning knock of 76 earned him the Player of the Final award. Despite speculation about his ODI retirement, especially after stepping away from T20Is following India’s World Cup triumph in Barbados last year, Rohit dismissed all such talks.

Rohit’s Statement on Retirement

“When you start getting to that point of your career, everyone’s waiting for you to retire,” Rohit said. “I don’t know why, when you can still play as well as I did in the final. I love playing in this team, I love leading this team.”

Ponting, speaking on The ICC Review show, interpreted Rohit’s statement as a strong indication that he has set his sights on the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Unfinished Business from 2023

Rohit had previously led India to the 2023 ODI World Cup final on home soil, only to suffer a heartbreaking six-wicket defeat against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Ponting believes this loss may be a driving factor behind Rohit’s decision to continue leading India until the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

“I think probably the fact that they lost the last one and he was captain, that might be playing on his mind. Just having one more shot at winning the T20 World Cup, the Champions Trophy, and the ODI World Cup,” Ponting said.

Rohit Still Has More to Offer

“When you see him play like he did in the Champions Trophy final, you wouldn’t say his time is up just yet,” Ponting concluded.