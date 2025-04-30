Agra Metro Project: When Will Trains Start Running on Underground Stations? Major Update Revealed

Agra: The commencement of Agra Metro services across four key underground stations may face a delay. Initially scheduled to begin operations by June 30, 2025, the start date could now extend to early August, according to the latest updates.

Tunnel Construction Faces Hurdle Near Railway Bridge

The delay is primarily due to incomplete tunneling work between SN Medical College and Bijli Ghar Chauraha, covering a 1.3 km stretch. Although more than half of the tunnel work is complete, construction is stalled near Bijli Ghar Railway Bridge, as authorities have yet to grant excavation permission beneath the structure.

Pending Works: Track Installation, Trials, and Cleaning

Apart from tunneling, other critical tasks such as track laying, trial runs, and cleaning are still pending. Officials estimate that these processes will take approximately three months, pushing the completion timeline from June to July, and potentially allowing for metro operations by August 2025.

Underground Stations to be Launched Soon

The Agra Metro will initially run across four underground stations from Bijli Ghar Chauraha to RBS College. These include:

SN Medical College

Raja Ki Mandi

Agra College

RBS College

Once operational, Agra will have a total of 10 active metro stations, enhancing urban connectivity and reducing travel time.

Metro Track to Span 30 Kilometres

Upon completion of this phase, the Agra Metro track will span 30 km, making travel from RBS College to TDI Mall on Fatehabad Road significantly easier. The metro is expected to become a key mode of urban transportation in Agra.

Work Accelerates on Second Corridor

Agra Metro’s second corridor, which stretches 15 km from Agra Cantt to Kalindi Vihar, is also under rapid development. Authorities are working to ensure swift construction to meet urban mobility goals.