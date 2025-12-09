AIMIM General Secretary Ahmed Pasha Quadri in Critical Condition; MLAs Visit Owaisi Hospital, Balala Urges the Public to Pray

AIMIM MLAs visited Owaisi Hospital & Research Centre to inquire about the health condition of Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri, the General Secretary of AIMIM and a respected senior leader of the party. His health situation has caused concern among party members and supporters across Hyderabad.

After meeting Quadri, MLA Ahmad Balala briefed the media, expressing serious concern about the leader’s condition.

Balala said,

“His health condition is not good, but doctors are trying their best. Treatment is going on, and all we can do is pray for his good health.”

He also appealed to the public, party workers, and well-wishers to keep Ahmed Pasha Quadri in their prayers during this difficult time.

Also Read: Hyderabad on High Alert After Bomb Threat Email Sent to Telangana CMO and Lok Bhavan

Ahmad Balala Appeals for Public Prayers

Speaking emotionally, MLA Balala stressed that medical teams are doing everything possible, but the best support people can offer now is sincere prayer.

Key Highlights from the Visit

AIMIM MLAs visited Owaisi Hospital to check on Pasha Quadri

Ahmad Balala said Pasha Quadri’s condition remains serious

Doctors are working continuously to stabilise his health

Public requested to pray for Quadri’s speedy recovery

This appeal from Balala comes at a time when AIMIM supporters across Telangana are expressing concern and sharing messages of solidarity.

Who Is Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri?

Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri is a senior AIMIM leader and one of the most trusted associates of the late Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi.

His Political Background

Veteran AIMIM politician with a strong public following

Elected MLA from Charminar Assembly Constituency in 2004, 2009, 2014, and 2018

in Retired from MLA candidacy for Yakutpura before the 2023 elections

Currently serving as the General Secretary of AIMIM

Quadri is widely respected for his decades-long service to the party and his close association with the Owaisi family.

The health update of Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri has created a wave of concern across Hyderabad, especially among AIMIM cadres. With doctors continuing treatment and leaders visiting regularly, the party remains hopeful, and the public is urged to pray for his recovery.

Munsif News 24×7 will continue to share all developments related to Ahmed Pasha Quadri’s health.