Hyderabad on High Alert After Bomb Threat Email Sent to Telangana CMO and Lok Bhavan

Hyderabad witnessed tense moments on Monday after a bomb threat email was sent to the Telangana Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and Lok Bhavan (Raj Bhavan). The email, sent under the name “Vasuki Khan,” claimed that bombs were planted inside both high-security premises and could be detonated at any moment.

As soon as the message was received, authorities at both offices alerted senior security officials.

CSO Files Complaint; Police Register Case

Upon learning about the bomb threat, the Governor’s Chief Security Officer (CSO) Srinivas personally visited the Panjagutta Police Station and filed a formal complaint.

Following this, Panjagutta Police immediately registered a case and launched a detailed investigation.

Also Read: Heated Debate on ‘Vande Mataram’ in Lok Sabha; Asaduddin Owaisi Raises Strong Objections

Massive Security Checks at CMO and Lok Bhavan

Multiple security wings were deployed to conduct extensive inspections at both locations. Teams involved included:

Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDS)

Anti-Sabotage Teams

Dog Squad Units

Hyderabad Task Force Personnel

Security teams conducted nearly three hours of continuous checks across all sensitive areas.

Key Findings

No bombs or suspicious items were found at either location

No immediate threat detected, according to police

A specialised cybercrime team has begun analysing:

The email’s IP address

Server location

Identity details of the sender

Authorities believe tracking down the sender is crucial, as the email may be either a serious threat or a deliberate hoax intended to cause panic.

Security Tightened at CMO and Lok Bhavan

In light of the bomb threat, security has been significantly intensified at the Telangana CMO and Lok Bhavan. Additional personnel, access restrictions, and round-the-clock monitoring have been implemented to ensure safety.

The Hyderabad bomb threat email incident has raised serious concerns about cyber threats targeting government offices. As investigations continue, Munsif News 24×7 will provide timely updates on the case.