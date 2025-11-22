AICC sets up 5-member panel to seal seat sharing with DMK for 2026 TN Assembly elections

Chennai: In a clear signal that it is keen to put all speculation to rest and move ahead with alliance preparations, the Congress has constituted a high-level committee to negotiate seat-sharing terms with the DMK for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The move comes amid growing political chatter over the stability of the INDIA bloc in the State and doubts surrounding the Congress’ commitment to the Dravidian ally.

The five-member panel includes AICC Tamil Nadu and Puducherry incharge Girish Chodankar, national leaders Suraj Hegde and Nivedith Alva, TNCC president K. Selvaperunthagai, and Congress Legislature Party Leader S. Rajeshkumar.

Party insiders said the names were finalised after discussions within the AICC, keeping in mind the need for a balanced team capable of handling both political and organisational aspects of the talks.

Sources confirmed that the Congress leadership is preparing to send a formal communication to DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

While the DMK is yet to publicly comment, the Congress initiative is being seen as a direct response to concerns reportedly raised by the ruling party over persistent rumours of a possible Congress–TVK alignment.

According to a senior TNCC functionary, the DMK leadership is said to have conveyed to the AICC that unending speculation about the alliance structure was creating unnecessary uncertainty at a time when election preparations were in full swing.

He said the Congress high command recognised that floating narratives about exploring ties with other parties — particularly the TVK, which has been drawing attention since its formation — could weaken the INDIA bloc’s public messaging.

“The DMK wanted clarity. They felt the talk of a potential Congress–TVK partnership was causing avoidable confusion among cadres on both sides. This committee is a step towards reinforcing trust and ensuring that the alliance remains intact and focussed,” the leader added.

TNCC sources said the panel would enter the negotiations with an open mandate to discuss all aspects of the alliance, including seat allocation and the Congress’ long-standing demand for a meaningful role in any future coalition government.

They emphasised that the Congress is approaching the talks with the intention of resolving differences in a mutually respectful manner, while reaffirming its place in the DMK-led front. The party believes that a timely and transparent negotiation process will help strengthen the coalition’s prospects and project unity as Tamil Nadu heads into a crucial electoral phase.