AIMIM Supports Prashant Kishor, Criticizes Bihar Govt over BPSC Protests

Patna: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by party chief Asaduddin Owaisi, extended its support to Prashant Kishor, president of the Jan Suraaj Party, and the protesting students demanding justice over alleged irregularities in the 70th BPSC Preliminary examination in Bihar.

AIMIM Condemns Police Action Against Protestors

In a press conference held in Bihar’s Kishanganj, State Party President Akhtarul Iman condemned the actions taken by authorities against Prashant Kishor and his supporters during their hunger strike at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan. He expressed solidarity with the students, stating, “We want the 70th BPSC examination to be cancelled. Everyone has the right to protest democratically. If the police stop them (protesting candidates) from fasting, it is not right.”

Outrage Over Alleged Misconduct During Arrest

Iman also criticized the Bihar government’s handling of the protests, specifically referencing reports of police misconduct, including an alleged incident where Prashant Kishor was slapped during his arrest. “If the slapping incident is true, as seen in the picture, then this slap is not given to Prashant Kishor but to democracy,” Iman remarked, calling for accountability and immediate action against those responsible for the alleged abuse.

Accusations Against Bihar Government and BPSC Chairman

AIMIM’s State President further accused the Bihar government of adopting authoritarian measures to stifle dissent. He pointed to ongoing allegations against the BPSC Chairman, Parmar Ravi Manubhai, and called for transparency in the examination process. “Is this government washed with Ganga water? Many allegations have been levelled against the BPSC Chairman himself, and the government is adopting a repressive policy,” Iman said.

Demand for Re-Conducting the BPSC Exam

AIMIM reiterated its demand for the re-conducting of the 70th BPSC Preliminary examination, aligning itself with the students’ grievances. “We stand with the demands of BPSC candidates. Irregularities took place in the exam, and we want justice for the students,” Iman added.

Growing Political Momentum Around the Issue

AIMIM’s support highlights the increasing political momentum surrounding the students’ movement in Bihar, adding pressure on the Nitish Kumar-led government to address the allegations of irregularities in the BPSC exam. As multiple parties and figures like Prashant Kishor champion the cause, the issue is swiftly becoming a central topic in Bihar’s political discourse.