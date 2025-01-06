Prime Accused in Chhattisgarh Journalist Mukesh Chandrakar’s Murder Arrested in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Suresh Chandrakar, the prime accused in the murder of Chhattisgarh journalist Mukesh Chandrakar, has been arrested in Hyderabad.

Discovery of the Murder and Accused’s Arrest

Suresh Chandrakar, a contractor, had been absconding since the body of the missing journalist was found on January 3 in a septic tank on a property owned by Suresh in Chattanpara Basti, Bijapur town. He was believed to be the mastermind behind the 33-year-old journalist’s murder and was allegedly hiding at his driver’s residence in Hyderabad.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the case arrested him in a late-night operation on Sunday. He was subsequently taken to Raipur for further investigation.

Additional Arrests in the Case

Suresh Chandrakar’s wife was also taken into custody in Kanker district, Chhattisgarh, for interrogation. Additionally, three others, including two of Suresh’s relatives, were arrested in connection with the murder. Ritesh Chandrakar, Suresh’s cousin, was arrested at Raipur airport on Saturday, while Mahendra Ramteke, a supervisor, and Dinesh Chandrakar, another relative, were detained in Bijapur.

Details of Mukesh Chandrakar’s Disappearance and Murder

Mukesh Chandrakar, an independent journalist known for exposing alleged irregularities in road construction, went missing on January 1. He was last seen leaving his home in Bijapur’s Pujari Para on New Year’s Day. His brother, Yukesh, filed a missing person’s complaint the following day.

Mukesh was also the creator of a YouTube channel, ‘Bastar Junction’, which had 1.59 lakh subscribers. Police investigation revealed that Ritesh Chandrakar, a relative of Mukesh, had an argument with the journalist over hindrances to their construction work. The argument escalated, leading to Ritesh and Mahendra Ramteke killing Mukesh with an iron rod, placing his body in the septic tank, and closing it.