AINU Champions Men’s Wellness with New Health Program on International Men’s Day

Hyderabad: Marking International Men’s Day, which is observed globally on November 19, Asian Institute of Nephrology & Urology (AINU) has launched a comprehensive Men’s Wellness Program in AINU Banjara Hills to spotlight the growing incidence of male infertility and high prevalence of sexual dysfunction.

The aim of this program is to empower men to prioritize this very often neglected aspect of health and also to give them the confidence for seeking help and getting these issues resolved timely.

Doctors at AINU are especially urging all men to getthere health concerns looked intoearly and break the silence surrounding these often-ignored health issues. The program seeks to create a more open dialogue, reduce stigma, and ensure men feel supported in seeking timely medical advice rather than waiting until problems become serious.

Hyderabad is witnessing a rising trend in male infertility, with doctors highlighting that both men and women are facing increasing sexual and reproductive challenges. Male factor infertility is a significant issue, contributing to 30% to 50% of all infertility cases, either alone or combined with female factors. In the past few years, about a 15-20% rise in infertility cases in Telangana region. This increase is largely driven by stressful lifestyles, poor sleep, obesity, and environmental factors affecting sperm health.

The specially designed wellness package includes an assessment by an Andrologist in addition to hormone profiling, prostate screening, lifestyle assessment and semen analysis,, with the motive to allow early detection and management of reproductive and sexual health concerns.

The screening program includes,a consultation with an Andrologist, Blood investigations to assessTestosterone levels, Diabetes and metabolic issues in the body which have a direct bearing on sexual and fertility potential (HBA1C, Lipid profile, TSH). In addition, Semen analysis andScrotal(Ultrasound) screening are included.

This initiative aims to encourage men in Hyderabad to prioritize their reproductive health as well as sexual wellness through early screening and timely intervention. It has been designed to cater to the common male health concerns related to fertility, low testosterone, and sexual health.



Speaking on the launch,Dr. Purna Chandra Reddy, Executive Director & Chief Consultant Urologist, AINU Banjara Hills, “Men often neglect their health due to busy schedules and social stigma around discussing personal health issues. Through this wellness initiative, AINU aims to spread awareness about preventive care and empower men to take proactive steps towards maintaining their overall health and vitality”.

“Men’s health is often overlooked until problems arise. Through this wellness package, we aim to encourage men to proactively address fertility and sexual health concerns with confidence and scientific support. Early evaluation and lifestyle modification can make a significant difference in overall well-being,” said Dr. Suraj Pinni, Consultant Urologist & Andrologist, AINU.

Ainu’s Centre for Mens health and Andrologyoffers advanced services for male sexual health issues and male factor infertility. The centre specializes in the management of erectile dysfunction, providing comprehensive treatments which are tailor-made for each individualensuring confidentiality as well.

The centre has a dedicated team of andrologists and is equipped with the latest advanced treatments in male sexual dysfunction, including Low intensity extracorporeal shock wave therapy, Intra-cavernosal injections and Intra-operative doppler for varicocele surgery in the infertile man. Ejaculation preserving technologies including water vapor therapy and prostatic urethral lift are few of the offerings for men with prostate issues.

About Asian Institute of Nephrology & Urology

Asian Institute of Nephrology & Urology (AINU), part of Asia Healthcare Holdings, is India’s leading super-speciality hospital network exclusively focused on Urology and Nephrology. With 7 cutting-edge hospitals across 4 cities, AINU is at the forefront of delivering world-class kidney and urological care.

Known for its clinical excellence, AINU offers advanced services including, Urology Robotic Surgery, Uro-Oncology, Reconstructive Urology, Nephrology & Kidney Transplantation, Dialysis, Female Urology, Pediatric Urology, Men’s Health & Andrology.

A trailblazer in Robotic Urological Surgery in India, AINU has treated over 500,000 patients, performed more than 1400 robotic surgeries, and operates a 500+ bed network. Accredited by NABH and recognized for postgraduate training programs like DNB and FNB, AINU continues to redefine standards in specialized care and innovation.