AINU Expands Flagship Uro-Nephro Hospital in Banjara Hills, Strengthens Position as India’s Largest Single-Speciality Chain

Hyderabad: The Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU), India’s largest single-speciality hospital chain dedicated to Uro-Nephro care, has inaugurated its expanded flagship facility in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

With a capacity of 150 beds, four advanced operating rooms, 34 dialysis stations, and next-generation robotic technology for complex surgeries, the hospital now stands as the largest corporate facility in its speciality in the country.

The expansion comes with a ₹150 crore capital expenditure earmarked for growth in FY 26-27, as AINU aims to enhance operational capabilities, accelerate its national footprint, and strengthen its leadership in single-speciality healthcare.

The demand for specialised urological and nephrological care in India is on the rise, driven by lifestyle diseases such as hypertension, obesity, and diabetes, along with an ageing population. Conditions such as benign prostatic enlargement (BPH) affect 50–60% of men over 60, while prostate cancer has become the second most common cancer among Indian men, growing at 2.5% annually.

Vishal Bali, Executive Chairman, Asia Healthcare Holdings, said, “The rising incidence of urology and nephrology issues in the Indian subcontinent requires a focused, specialised approach. Through AINU, we are building India’s most advanced single-speciality hospital network, backed by highly skilled clinicians and cutting-edge technology. With our planned expansion of 3–4 new hospitals in the coming years, we will reinforce our infrastructure and leadership position.”

Dr. Mallikarjun, Chief Consultant Urologist and Chairman, AINU, highlighted the role of innovation, saying, “Robotic, endoscopic, and laparoscopic advancements, along with AI and 3D imaging, are revolutionising urology care. Our upgraded Banjara Hills facility combines our 12-year legacy with the latest technology to deliver faster, safer, and more precise treatment. We are committed to advancing medical research, education, and innovation in this field.”

AINU has grown from one hospital to a network of seven across metro and tier-2 cities in just six years. According to Sandeep Guduru, CEO, AINU, the network has performed over 1,200 robotic urological surgeries, 1,000 reconstructive urology procedures, 300 kidney transplants, and two lakh dialysis sessions, serving more than five lakh patients to date. The group plans to open three additional hospitals in the next 18–24 months.

Asia Healthcare Holdings, the only healthcare platform in India dedicated to single-speciality chains, operates AINU, which continues to pioneer advancements in robotic surgery, clinical training, and research, ensuring patients receive state-of-the-art and compassionate care.