Comic Con India 2025-26 Season to Kick Off in Hyderabad from October 31

Hyderabad: Comic Con India, the country’s largest pop culture celebration, is set to launch its 13th edition in Hyderabad, marking the beginning of its 2025-26 season.

The three-day event will be held from October 31 to November 2 at the HITEX Exhibition Centre, promising an action-packed weekend for fans of comics, cosplay, gaming, anime, films, TV, and more.

Known as “The Best Weekend of the Year,” Comic Con India 2025-26 will bring together fandoms from across the country, featuring an impressive line-up of international guests, celebrity appearances, immersive fan zones, live performances, exclusive merchandise launches, and competitive cosplay contests.

Announcing the season, Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and MD of NODWIN Gaming, said, “We are thrilled to begin another chapter of Comic Con India with Hyderabad as our first host city. Fans can expect global pop culture icons, India’s most passionate cosplay community, esports battles, exclusive panels, and immersive experiences tailored for each city.”

Last year’s Hyderabad Comic Con drew over 40,000 attendees, making it one of the most successful editions to date. This year’s event aims to surpass that record, offering an expanded programme that blends pop culture with esports thrills, anime showcases, gaming arenas, interactive Q&A panels, and meet-and-greets with top creators.

Shefali Johnson, CEO of Comic Con India, added, “Hyderabad has emerged as one of India’s most vibrant cultural and creative hubs, with a young, enthusiastic fan base and a growing appetite for global pop culture. It is the perfect launchpad for our grand 2025-26 season, and we expect massive engagement from fans.”

Over the years, Comic Con India has hosted pop culture icons from Marvel, DC, Hollywood, and leading anime creators, and this year promises to set a new benchmark in fan engagement and entertainment.

Tickets for Hyderabad Comic Con 2025-26 are now available on the District app: Buy Tickets Here.

For more details, visit: www.comicconindia.com