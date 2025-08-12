Telangana’s Warangal district lashed by heavy rains, low-lying areas inundated

Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed Telangana’s Warangal district last night. Continuous downpours crippled RTC services, with buses confined to depots. In areas like Kasibugga and Kareemabad, water reached knee level.

Rainwater entered shops and houses in low-lying areas, causing severe hardship to residents. According to the Meteorological Department, the erstwhile Warangal district recorded an average rainfall of 92.9 mm in the past 12 hours.

The highest rainfall was recorded in Sangem at 202.4 mm, followed by 148.5 mm in Warangal Fort, 93.3 mm in Wardhannapet, and 107.5 mm in Parvathagiri.